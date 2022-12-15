iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,030.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 65,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 96,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.