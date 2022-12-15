Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,163 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

