Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $70.62. 97,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.