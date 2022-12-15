Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.50. 62,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

