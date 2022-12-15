Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 248 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $27.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.80 and its 200-day moving average is $510.00.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($857.89) to €615.00 ($647.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

