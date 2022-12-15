Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.58. 232,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $261.35.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

