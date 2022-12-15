Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 155,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

