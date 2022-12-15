Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

