Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.38. 11,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

