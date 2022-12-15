IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 38970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Specifically, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

The firm has a market cap of $802.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,448,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IonQ by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 839,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.