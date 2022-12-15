iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.48

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.48 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 118.63 ($1.46). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 392,092 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

iomart Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £131.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.25.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

iomart Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 98.86%.

(Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.