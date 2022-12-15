iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.48

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.48 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 118.63 ($1.46). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 392,092 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
iomart Group Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £131.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.25.
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.
