Investors Purchase High Volume of Six Flags Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 2,142 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

SIX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 124,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 706,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,502,310. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.