Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,419 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 324% compared to the typical daily volume of 570 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

HUYA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. HUYA has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

