Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (ACN, AEE, AEP, AFRM, AFX, ALB, ALLY, APD, APDN, APTV)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $306.00 to $327.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($164.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $294.00 to $339.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $26.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($789.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $41.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.60 to $30.29.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €5.00 ($5.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $24.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $111.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $66.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €116.00 ($122.11) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital to $2.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $405.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $493.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $230.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $86.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $7.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $224.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $157.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $114.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $238.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price reduced by CLSA from $49.00 to $31.00.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $428.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $456.00 to $441.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $100.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $130.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €320.00 ($336.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €350.00 ($368.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $126.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $626.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $109.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $177.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $139.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($37.89) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $423.00 to $468.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $132.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $270.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $190.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $155.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $165.00.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $162.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $106.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.01 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $225.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $287.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $8.05. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $94.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $102.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $302.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $97.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

