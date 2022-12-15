Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (ACN, AEE, AEP, AFRM, AFX, ALB, ALLY, APD, APDN, APTV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $306.00 to $327.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($164.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $294.00 to $339.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $26.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($789.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $41.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.60 to $30.29.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €5.00 ($5.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $24.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $111.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $66.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €116.00 ($122.11) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital to $2.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $405.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $493.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $230.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $86.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $7.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $224.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $157.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $114.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $238.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price reduced by CLSA from $49.00 to $31.00.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $428.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $456.00 to $441.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $100.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $130.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €320.00 ($336.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €350.00 ($368.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $126.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $626.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $109.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $177.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $139.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($37.89) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $423.00 to $468.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $132.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $270.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $190.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $155.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $165.00.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $162.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $106.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.01 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $225.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $287.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $8.05. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $94.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $102.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $302.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $97.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

