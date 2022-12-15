Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.50

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and traded as high as $22.05. Investar shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 22,380 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Investar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.