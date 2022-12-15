Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after buying an additional 214,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,451,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 2,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,780. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

