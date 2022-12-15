Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Lifted by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.30. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day moving average is $293.69. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.