Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

