Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $280.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

