Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

