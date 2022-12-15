Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 49,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $95.88.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

