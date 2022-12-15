Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 49,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $95.88.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
