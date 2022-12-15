Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PIZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,786. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

