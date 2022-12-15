Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.97.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

