Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and traded as low as C$1.72. Intrinsyc Technologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.
Intrinsyc Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.
Intrinsyc Technologies Company Profile
Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.
