InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 758 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $219,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $2,457,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.97 and a 200 day moving average of $440.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

