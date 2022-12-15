InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 510 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.81 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

