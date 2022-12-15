InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.