InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $302,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $365.70 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

