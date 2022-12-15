InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 5,339 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

