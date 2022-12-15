InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 235 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $253.82 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.