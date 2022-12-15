InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,668 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $367.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.