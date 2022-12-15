InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,668 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $367.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.