International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned about 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 67,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

