Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.73. 6,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

