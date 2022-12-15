Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.