Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
