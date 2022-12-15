Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

