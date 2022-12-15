Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Sells $35,964.74 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United States Cellular Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USM stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

