Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 5,576 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qualys Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of QLYS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 380,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,698. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
