Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 5,576 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 380,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,698. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Qualys

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

