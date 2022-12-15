Insider Selling: Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) CFO Sells $10,650.00 in Stock

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) CFO Larry S. Aichler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 17.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

