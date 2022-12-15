Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 11,377 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,635.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 9th, David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 554,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,730. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

