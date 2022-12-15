Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $24,864.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,526,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,140,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $27,036.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.06 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.26.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

