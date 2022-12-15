Insider Selling: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Sells $20,961.80 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $20,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $151,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.20.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

