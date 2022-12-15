Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 22,391 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Andreas Wicki sold 130 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19.

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.