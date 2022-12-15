Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) CFO Sells 15,139 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.