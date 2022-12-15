Insider Selling: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) EVP Sells 30,817 Shares of Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aramark Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 1,455,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.