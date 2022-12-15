Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Purchases 7,690 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, John Bolduc acquired 7,720 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,816.50.

On Monday, December 5th, John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00.

On Friday, November 18th, John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Bolduc bought 178 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $2,301.54.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $310.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 161.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.