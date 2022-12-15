Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Buys $90,284.25 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 14,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,284.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,757,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 20,113 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,839.58.
- On Friday, October 28th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.37. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $30.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.