Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Buys $90,284.25 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 14,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,284.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,757,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 20,113 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,839.58.

On Friday, October 28th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.37. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

