Insider Buying: RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Buys £23,450 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) insider Nicola Foulston purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £23,450 ($28,769.48).

Nicola Foulston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Nicola Foulston purchased 25,000 shares of RBG stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,242.91).

RBG Price Performance

Shares of LON RBGP opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Thursday. RBG Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.89 ($1.69). The company has a market cap of £63.87 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.13.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

