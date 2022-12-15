Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Buys $18,200.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Trading Up 17.2 %
Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $84,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $14,904,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
