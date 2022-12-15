Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Buys $18,200.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $84,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $14,904,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

