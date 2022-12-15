Insider Buying: Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Director Purchases C$28,560.00 in Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Miles acquired 10,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,763 shares in the company, valued at C$556,243.13.

Charles Edward Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Charles Edward Miles purchased 5,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,680.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Charles Edward Miles acquired 4,900 shares of Ayr Wellness stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,210.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$156.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.83 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ayr Wellness

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

