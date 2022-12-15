Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00009215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $117.32 million and $7.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

